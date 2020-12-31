Fred Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Wanda’s father, Fred Jones of Asheville has Died .
Wanda’s father, Fred Jones of Asheville has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Roy & Wanda Williams and Wanda’s family.
Wanda’s father, Fred Jones of Asheville, died this morning at 97.
Mr. Jones was a loving husband and father and according to
Coach Williams set the standard for what a grandfather should be.
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 30, 2020
