Fred Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Wanda’s father, Fred Jones of Asheville has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
Wanda’s father, Fred Jones of Asheville has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Carolina Basketball @UNC_Basketball We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Roy & Wanda Williams and Wanda’s family.   Wanda’s father, Fred Jones of Asheville, died this morning at 97.   Mr. Jones was a loving husband and father and according to Coach Williams set the standard for what a grandfather should be.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

