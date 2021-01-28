Fred Kalisz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fred Kalisz has Died.

Fred Kalisz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fred Kalisz has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Fred Kalisz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

1420 WBSM  2h  · Barry Richard: “Fred Kalisz was as big-hearted as they come. Fred loved his God, adored his family, and was dedicated to his city and its people. Fred Kalisz was not just New Bedford’s mayor, he was New Bedford.”

