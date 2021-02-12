Fred Ketchen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Fred Ketchen has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Fred Ketchen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

So saddened to hear of the passing of Fred Ketchen, a friend and longtime contributor to PTS. He taught us much of the workings of Bay Street, Wall Street and the international financial World in words we could all understand. A gentleman always. — Bob McCown (@FadooBobcat) February 12, 2021

RIP my Uncle Fred. He died peacefully in his sleep last night at 8pm after a battle of Dimentia. He was sharp as a whip! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go1nB92sgdM What a great man he was. Posted by Brad Ketchen on Friday, February 12, 2021

Derrick Ogilvie

Condolences. I was at trillium and saw that sign. I was wondering about that

Dianna Love

So sorry to hear about your Uncle. My sincerest condolences to you and your family.

John Crossley

Sending condolences your way Brad. I used to enjoy listening to your uncle on his updates during prime time sports. Always out a nice spin on the stories. Take care and hope you are doing ok.

Julie Slauko Trumble

he was such a great man!! We have so many great memories to cherish! May he RIP.