Fred Ketchen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Fred Ketchen has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Fred Ketchen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
So saddened to hear of the passing of Fred Ketchen, a friend and longtime contributor to PTS. He taught us much of the workings of Bay Street, Wall Street and the international financial World in words we could all understand. A gentleman always.
— Bob McCown (@FadooBobcat) February 12, 2021
RIP my Uncle Fred. He died peacefully in his sleep last night at 8pm after a battle of Dimentia. He was sharp as a whip! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go1nB92sgdM What a great man he was.
Derrick Ogilvie
Condolences. I was at trillium and saw that sign. I was wondering about that
Dianna Love
So sorry to hear about your Uncle. My sincerest condolences to you and your family.
John Crossley
Sending condolences your way Brad. I used to enjoy listening to your uncle on his updates during prime time sports. Always out a nice spin on the stories. Take care and hope you are doing ok.
Julie Slauko Trumble
he was such a great man!! We have so many great memories to cherish! May he RIP.
