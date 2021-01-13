Fred Levin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pensacola attorney Fred Levin has Died.

Pensacola attorney Fred Levin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola  15h  · REST IN PEACE: Nationally acclaimed Pensacola attorney Fred Levin has died after complications from COVID-19. He was 83 years old. Our condolences go out to his family.

