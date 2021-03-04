Fred Mock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Fred Mock, former Superintendent of Davidson County Schools for 16 years has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021

Dr. Fred Mock, former Superintendent of Davidson County Schools for 16 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

Davidson County Schools, NC 22h · With heavy hearts we share that Dr. Fred Mock, former Superintendent of Davidson County Schools for 16 years, passed away. Many of us were privileged to work with Dr. Mock, who served the district he so loved for more than 38 years. Join us in keeping his family in thoughts and prayers and feel free to share your fond memories with us.

Source: Davidson County Schools, NC – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Suzanne Edmonds

I hate to hear this; he was such a great man. Praying for his family during this difficult time. ❤️

Judy Young Cochran

Prayers of comfort to his family🙏🏻 such a good man with the upmost respect and love for DCS. True honor to have been a part of his leadership.

Cindy Mathis Prince

My heart breaks for the Mock family and for our community.

I loved Dr. Mock!! I can remember the first day I met him, he spoke to all of the new teachers welcomed us and then told us what was expected from us. He was a man of honor and integrity.

I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for Vicky, Jacob and Harry.

Carrie-Tony Craven

Such a fine man who touched many lives in our county, prayers for his family.

Elizabeth Goins

Many prayers of comfort and peace for all family and our community! Dr. Mock made a positive and lasting difference for Davidson County. He will be greatly missed by so many! I admired and respected him as leader and as a person. My heart breaks.

Michelle Epley

Dr Mock was a very fine man as was his Father and his children! Prayers for each of them as they say their goodbyes to this wonderful father and role model. God Bless.