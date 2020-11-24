Fred Sasakamoose Death -Dead – Obituaries: A Saskatchewan hero has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“SaskSports H of F on Twitter: “Our condolences go out to Fred Sasakamoose and his family and friends and everyone whose lives he touched in Saskatchewan and beyond. He was was the first Indigenous player to reach the National Hockey League and was a pioneer on and off the ice. ”

Our condolences go out to Fred Sasakamoose and his family and friends and everyone whose lives he touched in Saskatchewan and beyond. He was was the first Indigenous player to reach the National Hockey League and was a pioneer on and off the ice. pic.twitter.com/LVwwwZuFlb — SaskSports H of F (@SaskSportsHF) November 24, 2020

The Raiders send their condolences to the family and friends of Fred Sasakamoose, who passed away today. The first Indigenous player to reach the NHL, he was a role model and a leader in our community and across the hockey world. pic.twitter.com/XG0uw4whTj — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) November 24, 2020

So sorry to hear about @FredSasakamoose today. Thank you for being a leader and paving the way for all of us indigenous hockey players and helping us dream big. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SYAYozKDEs — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) November 24, 2020

#FredSasakamoose RIP Fred Sasakamoose, may the Creator journey with you, a sincere thank you for leading the way for our Indigenous players in the NHL, #Respect, #Respect. @Halawgroup @DelormeRon — Gino Odjick (@ginodjick) November 24, 2020

It truly pains me to break this to you but 2020 has taken another legend. Rest easy Fred Sasakamoose, our condolences go out to all of your friends and family. Your legend will live on forever

RIP to Fred Sasakamoose, a Saskatchewan great who paved the way for many First Nations kids to be allowed an opportunity. Stephen S wrote

Condolences to the friends and family of hockey pioneer and former Blackhawk Fred Sasakamoose, who’s reported to have died of COVID-19 at at the age of 86.

I was lucky to meet Fred Sasakamoose last summer in Timmins, as he was on his way to Moosonee to speak to young First Nations hockey players. Fred was very friendly and completely generous with his time. He also has a super cool story. https://t.co/2c2S6VbojL — Jordan Horrobin (@JordanHorrobin) November 24, 2020