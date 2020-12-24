Fred Thomas Death -Obituary – Dead : Pastor Fred Thomas has Died .

Sheryl Brady 20 hrs · We are all heartbroken today after losing our dear friend and brother, Fred “Pastor Fred” Thomas. #Repost @tphnorth ・・・ It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved Fred “Pastor Fred” Thomas went home to be with the Lord today. Fred was a dedicated member of The Potters House North. He loved his church and everyone he worshipped with. When you met Fred, you never forgot him! Everything about Fred was “old-school”. From his love of quartet music, to his classic signature gospel squall, and more importantly his old-school way of loving his family and God’s people. It was genuine. He lived to make people laugh, and laugh we did. Thank you Pastor Fred for helping us navigate some of toughest of days through your humor! Whether it was helping us raise awareness for our children’s toy drives or performing for Dad’s on Father’s Day, Fred Thomas was always there for his church! He will be missed so very much. Please help us pray for his wife Desiree, his son Au’Mon and his daughter Eliya during this extremely difficult time. If you have any “Pastor Fred” memories you’d like to share, please leave them in the comments. See Less

I am deeply heartbroken to hear of “Pastor Fred’s” passing! Total disbelief and sorrow. I loved him so much on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show that even during these past few months since teleworking, I make sure to get up to catch his segment of “Church in 60 seconds.” Condolences to the family.

