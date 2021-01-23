Fred Tiedt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fred Tiedt has Died .
Fred Tiedt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sorry to hear of the passing too of double Olympian Harry Perry, represented @TeamIreland in Melbourne in ‘56 and Rome in ‘60. His rivalry with Fred Tiedt defined Irish boxing for a period. @IABABOXING
— Damien O'Meara (@damien_omeara) January 23, 2021
Damien O’Meara @damien_omeara Replying to @damien_omeara Sorry to hear of the passing too of double Olympian Harry Perry, represented @TeamIreland in Melbourne in ‘56 and Rome in ‘60. His rivalry with Fred Tiedt defined Irish boxing for a period. @IABABOXING
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.