Fred Wolfe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Fred Wolfe has Died .
Jerry Carl For Congress 5 hrs · My dear friend, my brother, and my mentor Pastor Fred Wolfe went to be with the Lord today. We’ve prayed together, we’ve laughed together, and we’ve grown in Christ together. I’m forever grateful to Brother Fred and I know he’s dancing with his beloved Anne right now. Please join me in praying for his family and the Luke 4:18 church family as we mourn his loss and celebrate his incredible legacy.
