Freddie Mercury tribute : Two special tributes for King’s Coronation pay homage to Freddie Mercury | Music | Entertainment

Freddie Mercury’s Coronation Crown and Robe on Display

The iconic costumes that Freddie Mercury wore during his final Queen concerts in 1986 are up for auction. His former lover, Mary Austin, inherited the costumes from Mercury and is now putting them up for sale. The crown and robe, made by costume designer Diana Moseley, have been estimated to fetch between £60,000-£80,000. They are currently on display at Sotheby’s in London until May 5th, and fans can view them from the street.

The late singer’s theatre dress crown and fake fur cloak of red velvet and rhinestones have been touring the world with Sotheby’s and are expected to go under the hammer on September 6th. The costumes are a rare piece of Queen history and a must-see for any fan of the band.

Freddie Mercury Honoured with a Song on King Charles III’s Coronation Celebration Playlist

King Charles III’s official Coronation Celebration Playlist on Spotify has chosen one of Freddie Mercury’s Queen songs. The playlist, which features 26 songs, has been hand-selected on behalf of His Majesty by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. The selection includes modern British hits, as well as classic tracks from The Who, Tom Jones, and The Beatles.

Given Queen’s history with the British crown over the last half a century, it’s no surprise that one of their hits has been chosen. The 17th track on the King’s official Coronation Celebration Playlist is the 2011 remastered version of We Are The Champions. The song was penned by Freddie for Queen’s 1977 album News of the World and was a huge success. It hit No 2 in the UK Singles Chart and No 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2011, a team of scientific researchers discovered that the song was the catchiest in the history of popular music. Sir Brian May, Queen’s lead guitarist, has called the track that became an anthem for victories at sporting events, “unifying and positive”.

