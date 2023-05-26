“Freddy Awards 2023”: List of Winners: Emmaus High School Dominates 2023 Freddy Awards

The 21st Annual Freddy Awards Celebrate High School Musical Performances

On Thursday night, the State Theatre in Easton hosted the 21st Annual Freddy Awards. The event recognized the best musical performances from 29 high schools across Lehigh, Northampton, and Warren counties. The awards show was broadcast live by WFMZ-TV 69 and Emmaus High School led the pack with seven wins.

Parkland High School had the most nominations of any participating school, with 16 nods for their production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” They took home four Freddy Awards, the second-most behind Emmaus. The event saw a total of 23 awards given out, with some categories featuring multiple winners.

Here is the complete list of winners who shared the stage Thursday night:

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra: Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

Outstanding Use of Scenery: Freedom High School (“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”)

Outstanding Use of Costumes: Parkland High School (“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member: RJ Kloecker as Mal Beineke, Phillipsburg High School (“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member: Addison Treat as Aunt Eller, Parkland High School (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Air Products Education and Community Impact Freddy Award: Salisbury High School (“9 to 5 the Musical”)

Outstanding Use of Lighting: Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance: Angelina Dries, Aidan Heil, Catasauqua Area High School – “On The Right Track” (“Pippin”)

Outstanding Use of Choreography and Musical Staging: Parkland High School (“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: (tie) Kaylee Babiak as Catherine, Hackettstown High School (“Pippin”) and Emily Novak as Golde, Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: (tie) Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr. as Gleb, Warren Hills Regional High School (“Anastasia”) and Patrick D’Amico as Stacee Jaxx, Southern Lehigh High School (“Rock of Ages: Teen Edition”)

Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer: Gabriela Baran as Dream Laurey, Parkland High School (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Outstanding Ensemble: Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance: Grace Spellacy, Salisbury High School – “Get Out And Stay Out” (“9 to 5 the Musical”)

lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times Student Achievement: Maeve Yanes – Stage Manager/Volunteer Coordinator, Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor: Mak Cerrada-Shapiro as Officer Lockstock, Belvidere High School (“Urinetown”)

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress: Jenna Seasholtz as Lonny Barnett, Southern Lehigh High School (“Rock of Ages: Teen Edition”)

Outstanding Production Number: Liberty High School – “Brotherhood of Man” (“How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying”)

Outstanding Stage Crew (In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert): Bangor Area High School (“Anastasia”)

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Angelina Dries as Leading Player, Catasauqua Area High School (“Pippin”)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Jacob Klinedinst as Tevye, Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School: Hackettstown High School (“Pippin”)

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical: Emmaus High School (“Fiddler on the Roof”)

The awards show also featured musical performances from each participating school, showcasing the hard work and dedication put in by the students and staff to bring these productions to life.

The Freddy Awards have become a beloved tradition in the Lehigh Valley, celebrating high school musical theater and providing a platform for students to showcase their talents. The event has grown significantly since its inception in 2003, and has become a highlight of the school year for many students and their families.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants of the 21st Annual Freddy Awards, and thank you for continuing to inspire and entertain us with your passion for musical theater.

News Source : Kurt Bresswein | For lehighvalleylive.com

Source Link :Emmaus High School takes home the most 2023 Freddy Awards: Complete list of winners/