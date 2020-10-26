Freddy Simon Death – Dead : Freddy Simon Obituary :WWII veteran has dies.

WWII veteran Freddy Simon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.

“B-29 DOC on Twitter: “Today, we lost an American hero. We were honored to host #WWII veteran Freddy Simon for a tour of B-29 Doc in May of 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with Freddy’s family and the @FreddysUSA team. ”

