Frederick Kalisz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr has Died .

Former New Bedford Mayor and current Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. has passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

Read More: Former New Bedford Mayor Fred Kalisz Passes Away

