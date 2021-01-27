Frederick Kalisz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr has Died .
Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
Former New Bedford Mayor and current Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. has passed away due to complications with COVID-19.
Read More: Former New Bedford Mayor Fred Kalisz Passes Away | https://t.co/WMyXHjj0jC pic.twitter.com/XFXtuyyvim
— WBSM (@WBSM1420) January 27, 2021
WBSM @WBSM1420 Former New Bedford Mayor and current Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. has passed away due to complications with COVID-19. Read More: Former New Bedford Mayor Fred Kalisz Passes Away | https://buff.ly/2McEzOh
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.