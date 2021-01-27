Frederick Kalisz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr has Died .

Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

WBSM @WBSM1420 Former New Bedford Mayor and current Southern Bristol County Register of Deeds Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. has passed away due to complications with COVID-19. Read More: Former New Bedford Mayor Fred Kalisz Passes Away | https://buff.ly/2McEzOh

