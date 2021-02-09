Frederick King Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Auxiliary Lt. Frederick King died after 45 years of service has Died.
Frederick King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
"We vow to #NeverForget Frederick." 50th NYPD #coronavirus death Monday. Auxiliary Lt. Frederick King died after 45 years of service. "With heavy hearts, today we announce the passing of another member of our NYPD family," tweeted Commissioner Shea. https://t.co/LKKimK2W8S
— Bill Ritter (@billritter7) February 9, 2021
