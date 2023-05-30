“Free 3 yard quilt tutorial”: Tutorial: How to Make a Free and Easy 3-Yard Quilt Quickly

How I Make A Quick & Free 3 Yard Quilt With Tutorial

Are you looking for a quick and easy way to make a quilt? Look no further than the 3 yard quilt! This method of quilting is perfect for beginners or those who want to make a quilt in a short amount of time. In this article, I will share with you my personal method for making a 3 yard quilt, complete with a step-by-step tutorial.

Materials Needed:

3 yards of fabric (one for the quilt top, one for the backing, and one for the binding)

Quilt batting (size determined by the finished size of your quilt)

Rotary cutter

Cutting mat

Quilt ruler

Sewing machine

Thread

Pins

Step 1: Cut Your Fabric

First, cut your fabric into 10 inch strips. You will need a total of 27 strips. You can choose to use one fabric for your quilt top or mix and match different fabrics. For my quilt, I used a variety of black and white prints.

Step 2: Sew Your Strips Together

Next, sew your strips together using a 1/4 inch seam allowance. Alternate the direction of your seams on each strip to help prevent puckering. Press your seams in one direction.

Step 3: Cut Your Quilt Top

Trim your sewn strips to create a rectangular quilt top. The size of your quilt top will be determined by the number of strips you used. For my quilt, I used 27 strips and my quilt top measured approximately 60 inches by 74 inches.

Step 4: Create Your Quilt Sandwich

Lay your backing fabric face down on your work surface. Smooth out any wrinkles. Place your quilt batting on top of the backing fabric, centering it as best as possible. Finally, place your quilt top on top of the batting, face up. Smooth out any wrinkles and pin the layers together.

Step 5: Quilt Your Quilt

Using your sewing machine, quilt your layers together. You can choose to quilt in any pattern you like. For my quilt, I simply stitched in the ditch along each seam.

Step 6: Bind Your Quilt

Finally, it’s time to bind your quilt. Cut your binding fabric into 2.5 inch strips. Sew your strips together end to end to create one long strip. Fold your strip in half lengthwise and press. Begin sewing your binding to the back of your quilt, starting in the middle of one side. Sew with a 1/4 inch seam allowance. When you reach a corner, stop sewing 1/4 inch from the edge. Fold your binding up at a 45 degree angle, then fold it back down over itself, creating a mitered corner. Continue sewing around the entire quilt.

And there you have it – a quick and easy 3 yard quilt! This method of quilting is perfect for those who want to make a quilt in a short amount of time or for those who are new to quilting. Give it a try and see how easy it can be to create a beautiful quilt.

