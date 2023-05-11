Free Antivirus Software : The Best Free Antivirus Software of 2021

Top Free Antivirus Programs in 2021

In today’s digital age, having antivirus software installed on your computer is crucial. With the increasing number of sophisticated cyberattacks and threats, the consequences of being unprotected can be dire. However, not everyone can afford a premium antivirus program. Fortunately, several free antivirus programs offer robust protection without costing a penny. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best free antivirus software of 2021.

Avast Free Antivirus

Avast Free Antivirus is one of the most popular free antivirus programs on the market. It offers a range of features, including malware protection, Wi-Fi security, and a password manager. The program is easy to use and comes with a sleek, modern interface. Avast also offers real-time protection and automatic updates to ensure your computer is always protected against the latest threats. The only downside is that the program can be a bit resource-heavy, which can slow down your computer.

AVG AntiVirus Free

AVG AntiVirus Free is another popular free antivirus program. It offers comprehensive protection against viruses, malware, and spyware. The program also includes a range of additional features, such as email protection and a file shredder. AVG is easy to use and doesn’t take up too many resources, making it a good choice for those with older or slower computers.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition is a lightweight antivirus program that offers excellent protection against malware and viruses. The program uses advanced technologies to detect and remove threats, and it also includes a real-time protection feature that constantly monitors your computer for potential threats. Bitdefender is easy to use and doesn’t require any configuration. However, the program doesn’t include any additional features, such as a password manager or firewall.

Kaspersky Security Cloud Free

Kaspersky Security Cloud Free is a feature-packed antivirus program that offers excellent protection against malware and viruses. The program includes a range of additional features, such as a password manager, parental controls, and a virtual private network (VPN). Kaspersky also offers real-time protection and automatic updates to ensure your computer is always protected against the latest threats. The downside is that the program can be resource-intensive, which can slow down older or slower computers.

Sophos Home Free

Sophos Home Free is a cloud-based antivirus program that offers excellent protection against malware and viruses. The program includes a range of additional features, such as parental controls and web filtering. Sophos is easy to use and doesn’t require any configuration, making it a good choice for those who are less tech-savvy. The only downside is that the program doesn’t include a password manager or firewall.

Microsoft Defender Antivirus

Microsoft Defender Antivirus is a built-in antivirus program that comes with Windows 10. The program offers comprehensive protection against malware and viruses and includes a range of additional features, such as a firewall and parental controls. Microsoft Defender is easy to use and doesn’t require any configuration, making it a good choice for those who are less tech-savvy. However, the program doesn’t include a password manager or web filtering.

In conclusion, several excellent free antivirus programs are available in 2021 that offer robust protection against malware and viruses. When choosing an antivirus program, it’s important to consider the features that are most important to you, as well as the program’s resource usage. By choosing one of the programs on this list, you can ensure that your computer is protected without breaking the bank.