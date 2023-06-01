“Free Fishing Day Utah 2023”: Top Destinations for Free Fishing Day 2023 in Utah: Where to Cast Your Line

Free Fishing Day in Utah: A Chance to Enjoy the Great Outdoors

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your family or friends, why not try fishing in Utah? And the best part is, you don’t need a fishing license to do it on Free Fishing Day. This annual event takes place on June 10 and allows anyone to fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license.

Benefits of Free Fishing Day

Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for beginners to try fishing without having to commit to purchasing a license. It’s also a fun time for experienced anglers to enjoy the outdoors and catch some fish. Randy Oplinger, Sportfish Coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, notes that early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All the fish species in the state are active and willing to bite during this time of year.

Commemorate Your First Catch

If you’re taking someone fishing for the first time, you can commemorate their first catch with a fun DWR certificate. Simply print out the certificate at home and fill in the details to document the occasion.

Where to Go Fishing

There are 57 community ponds located around Utah that are a great option for a quick, close-to-home fishing spot. These ponds are particularly great for kids and less experienced anglers. Many of them will be stocked with rainbow trout a few days before Free Fishing Day, and some will also be stocked with channel catfish to maintain good fishing throughout the summer months.

If you prefer a more remote or larger waterbody, Utah has hundreds of lakes and reservoirs and thousands of miles of streams that offer great fishing. Use the Fish Utah map on the DWR website to find a fishing spot that suits your preferences.

Learn the Rules

While you don’t need a fishing license on Free Fishing Day, other fishing rules in Utah will still be in effect. It’s important to know the catch limits and other rules for the waterbody you’re fishing in. You can find these rules in the 2023 Utah Fishing Guidebook. Additionally, it’s essential to practice responsible recreation by packing out what you pack in and keeping the area free of trash.

Buy a License

Although you don’t need a fishing license on Free Fishing Day, a license is required to fish any other day of the year. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase and can be bought online, at any DWR office, or from a DWR license agent.

Conclusion

Free Fishing Day is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and try your hand at fishing, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced angler. With numerous fishing spots and a variety of fish species, Utah is a fantastic place to indulge your fishing passion. Just remember to follow the rules and practice responsible recreation to ensure everyone can enjoy the state’s beautiful outdoors.

