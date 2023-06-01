“Free London attractions”: Explore these seven unique and cost-free London destinations

London is a city filled with countless free activities that make it easy to have a great day out without spending a fortune. While many of the city’s most popular museums, galleries, and parks are free of charge, there are also plenty of hidden gems to explore. From unusual museums and stately homes to gorgeous parks located further afield, these attractions offer visitors a chance to have a unique experience without breaking the bank.

Richmond Park and Isabella Plantation

While Richmond Park is one of London’s eight Royal Parks, it is often overlooked in favour of more centrally-located parks. However, it is a must-visit for those looking for a haven away from the city centre. The park is home to rare species of flowers, fungi, deer, and other wildlife. For true tranquillity, head straight to the Isabella Plantation, a stunning 40-acre woodland garden tucked away in a corner of the park. This hidden gem is particularly known for its rare Kurume azaleas, which were introduced to the UK from Japan in the 1920s and still blossom every spring.

London Mithraeum

For those who are fascinated by ancient history, the London Mithraeum is the perfect place to visit. Located in the City of London, this cultural hub is situated on the site of the ancient Roman temple of Mithras. The site dates back to the 3rd Century AD and was dedicated to the cult of Mithras, which was founded in ancient Rome and spread across the Empire over the next couple of centuries. The remains of the temple were discovered during an archaeological dig in London in 1954 and have since been turned into a multi-sensory experience featuring artefacts, immersive installations, and more.

The Horniman Museum

Located in South London, the Horniman Museum is a quirky museum that houses a huge collection of natural history, anthropology, and other unusual exhibits. While the majority of the museum and the gardens are free, there is a charge for the aquarium, the butterfly house, and some of the exhibitions. However, if you visit on a Sunday, you can also visit the Horniman Market and pick up some local produce, organic fruit and veg, or artisan cheese, or visit one of the many craft, design, and body care stalls there.

Aldenham Country Park and Winnie The Pooh Trail

While Aldenham Country Park is all the way out near Elstree, it is well worth the effort, especially if you have young kids who love Winnie The Pooh. The park is a not-for-profit venture based across 100 acres of land, featuring nature trails, wide open green spaces, and 100 Aker Wood. Visitors can explore Winnie The Pooh’s world, locate his and his friend’s houses, and even play a game of Pooh Sticks on the bridge. Other attractions include a farm and adventure playground, for which there is a small charge. Visitors can even go camping in the park grounds.

RAF Museum

Tucked away in a corner of north-west London, the RAF Museum is a must-visit for plane enthusiasts. The museum tells the story of the RAF, from its formation in 1918 through to its involvement in conflicts over the past century and how it is adapting to the technological changes of the future. The displays of planes and marine craft, as well as other artefacts, are free to visit, but there is a small charge for the museum’s 4D theatre and flight simulator.

God’s Own Junkyard

A gallery with a difference, God’s Own Junkyard is worth venturing out to Walthamstow to visit this warehouse filled to the brim with neon signs. The brainchild of Chris Bracey, who has made props and signs for Hollywood movies and worked with the likes of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan, it features everything from old movie props to those specially created for other events. It is visually stunning and highly Instagrammable. Visitors can even rent or buy some of the signs on display, although be warned that this doesn’t come cheap.

Hackney City Farm

For those who want to escape from the city for a bit and spend time petting goats and donkeys, Hackney City Farm is the perfect destination. The farm offers the chance for visitors to get up close to the animals and see them in their habitat, as well as visit the orchard and vegetable gardens and learn more about how to lower their environmental impact. It’s free to enter, but visitors can make a donation in lieu of an entry fee. The farm also offers paid-for classes in pottery, woodworking, using herbs, and bike maintenance, among others.

Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Also known as the ‘Neasden temple,’ the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is a stunning place of Hindu worship that offers a haven of peace and tranquillity just a stone’s throw from the North Circular, and it’s completely free to visit. The interior is just as spectacular as the outside, with its intricate carvings, marble columns, and the Cantilever dome at the heart of the building. Depending on when you visit, you might also get the chance to see a traditional arti ceremony, involving waving lighted wicks before sacred images as a form of greeting and thanksgiving. The temple also houses a permanent exhibition explaining the traditions and values of Hinduism, as well as offering visitors the chance for meditation and reflection while under the dome.

In conclusion, there are countless free activities to enjoy in London, ranging from parks and museums to galleries and stately homes. Whether you want to explore the city’s history, get up close to some unusual wildlife, or simply escape the hustle and bustle of city life, these hidden gems offer visitors a chance to have a unique experience without spending a fortune.

