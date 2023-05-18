“Free Metro Last Light on Steam”: Attention comrades! Metro: Last Light is now available for free on Steam for one week!

1. #MetroLastLightFree

Free Metro: Last Light Complete Edition on Steam for a Limited Time

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the launch of Metro: Last Light, developer 4A Games is offering the Complete Edition for free on Steam until May 25. This version includes all DLC, including the challenging “Ranger Mode”. Simply add it to your cart and log in to claim your copy. The Metro franchise has been quiet since the release of the final DLC for Metro Exodus, but the official Metro Twitter account has been teasing a possible announcement to coincide with the free offer. Set in a post-nuclear Moscow, Metro offers a grim and desperate atmosphere as its inhabitants trade with bullets and face off against terrifying mutants on the surface. For a more immersive experience, switch to the original Russian voice acting with subtitles. With other major game releases on the horizon, such as Diablo 4 and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, adding Metro: Last Light to your backlog is a no-risk way to experience a unique and immersive shooter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the offer for Metro: Last Light?

Developer 4A Games has made the Complete Edition of Metro: Last Light free on Steam for the next week to celebrate its tenth anniversary. This offer only applies to the original version of Last Light that came out in 2013, but the Complete Edition also comes packaged with all the DLC released for the game.

How do I claim the free game?

To add the game to your Steam library, you only need to log in and add it to your cart before May 25.

What is the Metro franchise?

The Metro universe takes place in post-nuclear Moscow, where its inhabitants live in repurposed subway tunnels and trade with bullets as currency. Meanwhile, the surface is an irradiated hellscape occupied by horrific mutants. The atmosphere of Metro is grim, moody, and desperate.

Is there any news regarding the Metro franchise?

There hasn’t been much news regarding the Metro franchise since the release of Sam’s Story, the final bit of DLC that followed the launch of Metro Exodus, but the official Metro Twitter account seems to be teasing some sort of announcement to coincide with this giveaway.

How can I have a more immersive experience when playing Metro?

Switch the dialogue to its native Russian and turn on subtitles for a more immersive experience.

Should I claim the free game?

While we’re confident that there are plenty of other games vying for your attention right now, you’ve got nothing to lose by adding this game to your backlog and revisiting it when you’re in the mood for a shooter that’s practically its own vibe.

