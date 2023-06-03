“Free Traffic Method for Beginners”: “Learn the Latest Free Traffic Method for Beginners to Earn +$800 per Week with No Selling Required in 2023 – Your Ultimate Guide to Making Money Online”

Introduction

Are you tired of struggling to make ends meet? Are you looking for a way to make extra income without having to sell anything or invest in expensive marketing campaigns? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck! In this article, we will introduce you to a new strategy that can help you make $800 per week with no selling required. This method is perfect for beginners and it uses free traffic sources. Keep reading to find out more.

What is the new strategy?

The new strategy involves creating and selling digital products on a platform called Gumroad. Gumroad is an online marketplace that allows creators to sell digital products such as ebooks, courses, and software. What makes Gumroad unique is that it handles all the payment processing and delivery of the product. This means that you don’t have to worry about setting up a payment gateway or delivering the product to the customer.

How to get started?

Getting started with Gumroad is easy. First, you need to create a Gumroad account. This is free and only takes a few minutes. Once you have created your account, you can start creating your digital product. The product can be anything that you are knowledgeable about and can provide value to the customer. Some examples of digital products that you can create are ebooks, courses, and software.

Once you have created your product, you can upload it to Gumroad and set the price. Gumroad takes a small percentage of the sale as a commission, but the rest of the money goes directly to your account. Gumroad also has a built-in affiliate program, which means that other people can promote your product and earn a commission on every sale they make.

How to get free traffic?

One of the biggest challenges of selling digital products online is getting traffic to your product page. However, with Gumroad, you can leverage existing traffic sources to promote your product. One of the best ways to get free traffic to your Gumroad product page is through social media.

You can create social media accounts on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Once you have created your social media accounts, you can start posting valuable content related to your product. For example, if you have created an ebook on weight loss, you can post tips on how to lose weight on your social media accounts. You can also include a link to your Gumroad product page in your social media posts.

Another way to get free traffic to your Gumroad product page is through content marketing. You can create a blog or a YouTube channel and create content related to your product. For example, if you have created a course on how to start a blog, you can create blog posts or videos on how to start a blog. You can then include a link to your Gumroad product page in your blog posts or videos.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are looking for a way to make extra income without having to sell anything or invest in expensive marketing campaigns, then Gumroad is the perfect platform for you. With Gumroad, you can create and sell digital products and leverage existing traffic sources to promote your products. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can start making $800 per week with no selling required. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for Gumroad today and start creating your digital products.

Source Link :NEW STRATEGY +$800 Per Week NO SELLING FREE TRAFFIC Method For Beginners For 2023 Make Money Online/

Online Income Strategy Passive Income Generation Affiliate Marketing Tactics Digital Marketing Techniques Earning Money from Home