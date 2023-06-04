“Free victim treatment”: Health Official Announces Free Research and Treatment for Victims

Title: Tragic Balasore Train Derailment: Government Offers Free Treatment and Research

Introduction

On Friday, the 29th of January 2021, a tragic train derailment occurred in Balasore, Odisha, resulting in multiple injuries and casualties. However, the government has stepped in to offer free treatment and research for the victims. Emergency Medical Officer, Bhubana Nanda Moharana, has confirmed that everything, including research and treatment for the victims, was made free by the government. This article will provide details on the incident and the government’s response.

The Incident

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train. The accident involved three trains — two passenger trains and one goods train. According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. “Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track,” Sharma said. “After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches,” Sharma told ANI.

The Medical Response

The Emergency Medical Officer, Bhubana Nanda Moharana, has confirmed that 193 patients were admitted to the SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Out of the 193 patients, 9 have been discharged, and 7 are critical. The government has declared everything free of cost, from investigation to treatment. This means that the victims of the Balasore train collision can access the necessary treatment and care without worrying about the cost. The government has also offered to fund research to improve the safety of trains and prevent future accidents.

The Security Measures

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra, has confirmed that all security precautions to admit the injured were put in place following the Coromandel Express derailment on Friday in Odisha’s Balasore. Speaking to ANI about the incident, the Cuttack DCP stated that the entire team of Cuttack was ready and had taken prior security measures to admit the injured. This is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Conclusion

The tragic Balasore train derailment is a reminder of the importance of investing in the safety of trains and railway infrastructure. However, the government’s response to the incident is commendable, with free treatment and research being offered to the victims. It is essential to continue prioritizing the safety of trains and railways to prevent future accidents and ensure the well-being of citizens.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Research, treatment of victims made free: Health official/