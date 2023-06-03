“Free victim treatment”: Health Official Announces Free Research and Treatment for Victims

Government declares free research and treatment for victims of Balasore Train derailment in Odisha

On June 4, 2023, Emergency Medical Officer Bhubana Nanda Moharana announced that the government has declared free medical investigation and treatment for the victims of the tragic Balasore Train derailment in Odisha. Moharana stated that out of the 193 patients admitted to the SCB Medical college, 9 patients have been discharged while 7 patients remain in critical condition.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra, assured that all security measures were taken to admit the injured victims to the medical college and hospital in Cuttack. Mishra added that the Cuttack team was ready and prepared to provide immediate medical attention to the injured.

The Balasore Train derailment involved three trains, including two passenger trains and one goods train, according to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. The incident occurred on June 3, 2023, around 7 pm, causing 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express to derail near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore. Another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah also rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches.

The government’s decision to provide free medical investigation and treatment for the victims of the Balasore Train derailment is a commendable move. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to provide immediate relief and support to the affected families. The provision of free medical services to those in need is a vital step towards ensuring the well-being of the people and their families.

The medical team in Cuttack has done an excellent job in handling the emergency situation and providing the necessary medical attention to the injured victims. The government’s decision to declare everything free of cost, from investigation to treatment, is a significant relief for families who might otherwise face financial constraints in accessing medical care.

The incident is a reminder of the need for continuous efforts to improve the safety and security of railway tracks, coaches, and passengers. The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the derailment and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, the government’s decision to provide free medical investigation and treatment for the victims of the Balasore Train derailment is a positive step that will provide much-needed support to the affected families. The medical team in Cuttack deserves commendation for their efforts in handling the emergency situation. The incident underscores the need for continuous efforts to improve railway safety and security to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : ANI News

Source Link :Research, treatment of victims made free: Health official/