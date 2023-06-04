“Free victim treatment in India”: Health Official: Research and Treatment for Victims Made Free in India

Government provides free medical treatment for Balasore Train derailment victims in Odisha

On June 4th, Emergency Medical Officer Bhubana Nanda Moharana announced that the government had provided free medical treatment and research for the victims of the Balasore Train derailment in Odisha. Moharana stated that out of the 193 patients admitted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack, 9 have been discharged while 7 remain in critical condition. The government has declared everything from investigation to treatment as free of cost for the victims.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra, all security precautions were put in place following the derailment of the Coromandel Express on June 3rd. Mishra stated that the victims of the collision could be shifted to the medical college and hospital in Cuttack. The entire team of Cuttack was ready and had taken prior security measures to admit the injured.

The Balasore Train derailment involved three trains, two passenger trains and one goods train, according to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma reported that the accident took place around 7 pm on June 3rd. 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches.

The government’s decision to provide free medical treatment for the victims of the Balasore Train derailment is a commendable gesture. It is crucial to provide medical assistance to the injured as soon as possible to prevent further complications and fatalities. The prompt response of the government and the medical staff in Cuttack is highly appreciated. We hope that the injured recover soon and that such accidents are prevented in the future.

