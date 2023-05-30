“Freezer Meal Recipe”: Fill Your Freezers with This Delicious Recipe in Only 10 Minutes – It’s Budget-Friendly and Mouth-Watering! #Affordable #Delicious

H1: FREEZERS WILL BE FILLED WITH THIS RECIPE IN JUST 10 MINUTES!

H2: Introduction

Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that you can store in your freezer for those busy days when you don’t have time to cook? Look no further than this delicious and budget-friendly recipe that will leave your taste buds satisfied and your freezer stocked.

H2: Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup salsa

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Shredded cheese for topping (optional)

H2: Instructions

In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium heat until browned and no longer pink. Drain any excess fat. Add the black beans, frozen corn, salsa, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine. Cook the mixture for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the flavors have melded together. Let the mixture cool to room temperature. Divide the mixture into individual portions and place them into freezer-safe containers or bags. Top with shredded cheese if desired. Label and date the containers or bags and store them in the freezer for up to 3 months.

H2: Why this recipe is perfect for freezing

This recipe is perfect for freezing because it is easy to make in large batches, it freezes well, and it is versatile enough to use in a variety of different dishes. You can use this mixture as a filling for tacos, burritos, or enchiladas, or you can serve it over rice or with a side of tortilla chips. It is a great option for busy weeknights when you don’t have time to cook, or for when unexpected guests drop by and you need a quick and easy meal.

H2: Cost-saving benefits

This recipe is not only delicious and convenient, but it is also budget-friendly. Ground beef is an affordable source of protein, and the addition of black beans and corn stretches the meat further while adding fiber and nutrients. Salsa and spices add flavor without breaking the bank. By making a large batch of this mixture and storing it in the freezer, you can save money on takeout and convenience foods.

H2: Conclusion

In just 10 minutes, you can make a delicious and versatile recipe that will keep your freezer stocked with homemade meals. This recipe is perfect for busy weeknights or unexpected guests, and it is budget-friendly too. Give it a try and see how it can simplify mealtime for you and your family.

Meal Prep Budget-Friendly Batch Cooking Freezer Meals Leftovers

News Source : RED KITCHEN

Source Link :FREEZERS WILL BE FILLED WITH THIS RECIPE in just 10 minutes! #cheap #yummy/