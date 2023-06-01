Freezer meal recipe: Manager of Mud on Main Shares Simple Freezer Meal Recipe

Beth Ankrum: The Kitchen Manager of Mud on Main in Cherokee

Beth Ankrum enjoys her job as the kitchen manager for Mud on Main in Cherokee. She has been in the industry for a while, and her experience has helped her excel in her current role. Beth worked for Jess in Aurelia for about five years before the restaurant closed two years ago to have a bigger space. Now, as a manager, she trains new employees, teaches them the recipes, manages the outgoing orders, and does the ordering and restocking of the necessary items.

When the restaurant moved to a new location, they added new meals like mac and cheese bowls and loaded potato bowls. Beth’s work experience includes working as a city postal carrier for five years and working at Tyson in Cherokee for seven years.

Beth is married to Brandon, who works for MidAmerican Energy in Storm Lake as a sub-station electrician apprentice. They have two children – Hayden, who is 12 years old and is in sixth grade, and Owynn, who is almost six years old and goes to kindergarten.

Beth and Brandon met at Tyson through mutual friends, as Brandon was friends with her older sister. Currently, they live across the street from Beth’s parents, Don and Lisa Hillman. Brandon’s dad and stepmom, Will and Jane Ankrum, live in Washta, while Brandon’s mother and stepdad, Nancy and Joe Shelley, live in Larrabee.

The family keeps busy with their two young sons and their activities. Hayden plays soccer in the spring and fall, plays piano and percussion, and is a member of Cherokee’s kids’ theater. Owynn, on the other hand, plays t-ball and soccer. They also like camping and spending time outdoors. Beth and Brandon enjoy live music, and they like to jam, with Brandon playing the guitar and Beth singing at different bars in Cherokee with a rotating schedule.

One of Beth’s specialities is her cooking, and she has shared some of her favorite recipes:

Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Pasta

1 small yellow onion (diced)

1 red bell pepper (diced)

1 green bell pepper (diced)

1 package of andouille sausage (diced) or polish sausage to make it less spicy

1/4 c. chicken broth

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. grated parmesan

2 tbsp. cajun seasoning

8 oz. penne pasta

1-2 lbs. of large deveined and peeled raw shrimp

1½ tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. butter

Prepare pasta according to directions, draining and saving one cup of pasta water. Toss and season shrimp with cajun seasoning. Add 2 tbsp. of oil to skillet until hot, sauté seasoned shrimp until just turning pink. Remove shrimp and set aside. Add in 1 tbsp. of butter to the same skillet. Add onions, andouille sausage, and peppers. Cook until onions and peppers soften and sausage starts to brown. Add in garlic to sausage, onions, and peppers and cook until fragrant. Add in chicken stock, scraping the brown bits from the pan. Heat until heated through. Add in heavy cream and parmesan cheese and combine with other ingredients. Simmer until sauce is thickened. Watch closely so the dairy doesn’t scald. Toss in pasta and shrimp and combine. If the sauce is too thick, use pasta water to thin it out.

Buttermilk Biscuits

1¼- 1½ c. buttermilk (cold) I put it in the freezer for about 30 min before I need to add it to the recipe.

1 stick of butter, frozen

2 c. self-rising flour

2 tbsp. butter

Dollop of bacon grease, otherwise use more butter.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grate frozen stick of butter with a cheese grater into a container and set back in the freezer for about 5-10 min. Measure out and sift 2 c. of self-rising flour. It is important to sift the flour so the biscuits turn out fluffy. Place a cast-iron skillet in the oven to heat. Gradually cut in the frozen butter to the self-rising flour until it’s a crumbled consistency. Make a well in the flour butter mixture. Gradually add in cold buttermilk until the dough forms a ball. Remove hot cast iron from the oven and add in the 2 tbsp. of butter and bacon grease so that it melts greasing the bottom. Knead biscuit dough on a well-floured surface and fold dough approximately 12 times gently, until no longer sticky but not too dry. Flour your biscuit cutter and make about 5 biscuits 1″ thick. Lay them in the bacon grease/melted butter and let rest for 3 min. Put cast iron back in the oven for 20 min at 425. Butter the tops for extra flavor when they come out of the oven.

Cheesy Freezer Meal Lasagna

1½ boxes of oven-ready lasagna noodles

4 tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 lbs. of mozzarella cheese

2 – 16 oz. containers of ricotta cheese

2 – 16 oz. containers of cottage cheese

2 – 8 oz. containers of feta cheese

2 – 16 oz. bags of Italian blend shredded cheese

2 – 67 oz. traditional pasta sauce

3 lbs. Italian sausage

3 lbs. Hamburger

3 to 4 – 9 x 13 aluminum lasagna pans

Brown Italian sausage and hamburger until cooked through. Set aside. Combine ricotta, cottage cheese, feta, 1-1½ c. of pasta sauce, and Italian seasoning until well combined. In the bottom of an aluminum pan, line it with pasta sauce to just cover the bottom. About 1/4-1/2 c. Layer noodles onto pasta sauce. Spread ricotta mixture onto noodles. Layer 1/2 c. of meat mixture on top of the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle 1/4 c. of Italian blend and mozzarella cheese onto the meat layer. Spread 1/2 c. of sauce onto shredded cheese blend until wetted. Repeat the previous steps until the lasagna is three layers deep. On the last layer, use 1/2-1 c. of mozzarella cheese. Line the top with parchment paper and then aluminum foil and put in the deep freeze. The lasagna is good for six months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and bake at 375 until heated through, usually around an hour. This recipe should make three 9×13 aluminum pans of lasagna.

Beth’s cooking skills are impressive, and her recipes are a must-try for all food enthusiasts.

Freezer meal recipes Meal planning Batch cooking Meal prep Cooking with mud

News Source : Mary Cullen | Cherokee Chronicle Times

Source Link :Mud on Main manager shares easy freezer meal recipe/