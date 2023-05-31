Freezer Meal Recipe.: Manager of Mud on Main Shares Simple Freezer Meal Recipe

Meet the Ankrum Family: Beth, Brandon, Hayden and Owynn

Beth Ankrum is the kitchen manager at Mud on Main in Cherokee, and she enjoys every moment of her job. She has been working for Jess for about five years, and when the restaurant moved to a bigger location two years ago, Beth became the manager. Her responsibilities include training new employees, teaching them the restaurant’s recipes, handling outgoing orders, ordering and restocking supplies, and much more.

Beth’s husband, Brandon, is an apprentice sub-station electrician at MidAmerican Energy in Storm Lake. The couple has two children, 12-year-old Hayden, who is in sixth grade, and almost six-year-old Owynn, who attends kindergarten.

The Ankrum family has a lot of interests and activities. Hayden plays soccer in the spring and fall, is a member of the kid’s theater in Cherokee, and plays piano and percussion. Owynn plays t-ball and soccer. The family also enjoys camping and spending time outdoors. They are big fans of live music and often attend music festivals. Beth and Brandon even perform together at bars in Cherokee. Beth is also on the committee for the Kee Live Musical Festival, which takes place in January.

Favorite Family Recipes

Here are three of the Ankrum’s favorite recipes that you can try at home:

Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Pasta

1 small yellow onion (diced)

1 red bell pepper (diced)

1 green bell pepper (diced)

1 package of andouille sausage (diced) or polish sausage to make it less spicy

1/4 c. of chicken broth

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. grated parmesan

2 tbsp. cajun seasoning

8 oz. of penne pasta

1-2 lbs. of large deveined and peeled raw shrimp

1½ tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. butter

Prepare pasta according to directions, drain, saving one cup of pasta water. Toss and season shrimp with cajun seasoning. Add 2 tbsp. of oil to skillet until hot, sauté seasoned shrimp until just turning pink. Remove shrimp and set aside. Add in 1 tbsp. of butter to same skillet. Add onions, andouille sausage and peppers. Cook until onions and peppers soften and sausage starts to brown. Add in garlic to sausage, onions and peppers and cook until fragrant. Add in chicken stock scraping the brown bits from the pan. Heat until heated through. Add in heavy cream and parmesan cheese and combine with other ingredients. Simmer until sauce is thickened. Watch closely so the dairy doesn’t scald. Toss in pasta and shrimp and combine. If the sauce is too thick, use pasta water to thin it out.

Buttermilk Biscuits

1¼- 1½ c. buttermilk (cold) I put it in the freezer for about 30 min before I need to add it to the recipe.

1 stick of butter, frozen

2 c. self-rising flour

2 tbsp. of butter

Dollop of bacon grease, otherwise use more butter.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grate frozen stick of butter with a cheese grater into a container and set back in the freezer for about 5-10 min. Measure out and sift 2 c. of self-rising flour. It is important to sift the flour so the biscuits turn out fluffy. Place a cast iron skillet in the oven to heat. Gradually cut in the frozen butter to the self-rising flour until it’s a crumbled consistency. Make a well in the flour butter mixture. Gradually add in cold buttermilk until the dough forms a ball. Remove hot cast iron from the oven and add in the 2 tbsp. of butter and bacon grease so that it melts greasing the bottom. Knead biscuit dough on a well-floured surface and fold dough approximately 12 times gently, until no longer sticky but not too dry. Flour your biscuit cutter and make about 5 biscuits 1” thick. Lay them in the bacon grease/melted butter and let rest for 3 min. Put cast iron back in the oven for 20 min at 425. Butter the tops for extra flavor when they come out of the oven.

Cheesy Freezer Meal Lasagna

1½ boxes of oven-ready lasagna noodles

4 tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 lbs. of mozzarella cheese

2 – 16 oz. containers of ricotta cheese

2 – 16 oz. containers of cottage cheese

2 – 8 oz. containers of feta cheese

2 – 16 oz. bags of Italian blend shredded cheese

2 – 67 oz. traditional pasta sauce

3 lbs. Italian sausage

3 lbs. Hamburger

3 to 4 – 9 x 13 aluminum lasagna pans

Brown Italian sausage and hamburger until cooked through. Set aside. Combine ricotta, cottage cheese, feta, 1-1½ c. of pasta sauce and Italian seasoning until well combined. In the bottom of an aluminum pans, line it with pasta sauce to just cover the bottom. About 1/4-1/2 c. Layer noodles onto pasta sauce. Spread ricotta mixture onto noodles. Layer 1/2 c. of meat mixture on top of ricotta mixture. Sprinkle 1/4 c. of Italian blend and mozzarella cheese onto meat layer. Spread 1/2 c. of sauce onto shredded cheese blend until wetted. Repeat previous steps until lasagna is three layers deep. On the last layer use 1/2-1 c. of mozzarella cheese. Line top with parchment paper and then aluminum foil and put in deep freeze. Lasagna is good for 6 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and bake at 375 until heated through. Usually around an hour. This recipe should make three 9×13 aluminum pans of lasagna.

