Fremont, NE Mourns the Loss of Justin Mulder in a Tragic Motorcycle Crash: Obituary

Obituary: Justin Mulder

Justin Mulder, a resident of Fremont, NE, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident.

He was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. Justin was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and could often be found cruising the open roads with his friends.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A celebration of Justin’s life will be held in his honor. Details will be announced at a later time.

