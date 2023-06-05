“French chicken pie recipe”: How to Make Chicken Pithivier – A French Chicken Pie Recipe by RecipeTin Eats, Perfect for Winter Dinner Parties

How to Make Delicious Chicken Pithivier

Are you tired of the same old chicken recipes? Why not try making a chicken pithivier? This French dish is both delicious and impressive, and it’s easier to make than you might think. Follow these simple steps to create a mouthwatering chicken pithivier that will have your friends and family begging for seconds.

Step 1: Season the Chicken

Start by seasoning your chicken thighs all over with salt and pepper. This will help to bring out their natural flavors and make them more tender and juicy.

Step 2: Sear the Chicken

Melt some butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear half of your chicken thighs for about 2 minutes on each side, until they’re browned and crispy. Repeat with the remaining chicken thighs and then set them aside.

Step 3: Cook the Onion and Garlic

In the same pot, add some chopped onion and cook it for about 3 minutes until it’s soft. Add some minced garlic and thyme and stir for 30 seconds. Then, add some flour and cook for another minute.

Step 4: Add the Wine and Chicken Stock

Pour in some white wine and stir, scraping the bottom of the pot to release any browned bits. Reduce the wine by three-quarters, then add some chicken stock, salt, and pepper.

Step 5: Poach the Chicken

Add the chicken thighs back to the pot and bring the liquid to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and poach the chicken for around 20 minutes until it’s cooked through.

Step 6: Shred and Chop the Chicken

Once the chicken is cooked, transfer it to a casserole dish and shred it with two forks. Then, roughly chop it into smaller pieces with a knife.

Step 7: Strain and Reduce the Sauce

Strain the sauce through a fine sieve, pressing the juices out of the onion. Add the onion caught in the sieve to the chicken. Return the sauce to the pot and simmer without a lid on medium-high for 25 minutes or until the liquid reduces to 400ml (1⅔ cups). Stir in some cream and remove from the stove.

Step 8: Mix the Chicken and Sauce

Stir about a cup of the sauce through the shredded chicken, then set the chicken aside to cool. Allow the remaining sauce to cool as well, then cover and refrigerate it. This will be used to serve the chicken pithivier.

Step 9: Construct the Pithivier

To make the pithivier, roll out some puff pastry and cut it into a circle. Add the cooled chicken and sauce mixture to the center of the pastry, leaving a border around the edge. Brush the border with some beaten egg, then fold the pastry over the filling and press the edges together to seal. Brush the top with more beaten egg and bake in the oven for around 30-35 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and flaky.

Step 10: Serve and Enjoy!

Once the chicken pithivier is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Slice it into wedges and serve with the reserved sauce on the side. Enjoy your delicious and impressive French dish!

