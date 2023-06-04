French chicken recipe: The Easiest and Most Delicious French Chicken Recipe You’ll Ever Try!

This is The Best Chicken Recipe I ever had! So easy to make! French chicken recipe!

Introduction

If you are looking for a delicious and easy-to-make chicken recipe, you have come to the right place! This French chicken recipe is the best chicken recipe I have ever had, and I am sure you will love it too. With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of preparation, you can make a mouth-watering chicken dish that will impress your family and friends.

Ingredients

To make this French chicken recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 can of diced tomatoes

1/2 cup of white wine

1/2 cup of chicken broth

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 teaspoon of dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Follow these simple instructions to make the best chicken recipe you have ever had:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove the chicken breasts from the skillet and set aside. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and cook for about 2 minutes, until softened. Add the can of diced tomatoes, white wine, chicken broth, and dried thyme to the skillet. Stir the mixture and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Return the chicken breasts to the skillet and spoon the tomato mixture over them. Cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes. Remove the lid or foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Serve the chicken with the tomato mixture spooned over the top.

Conclusion

This French chicken recipe is so easy to make, yet it tastes like something you would order in a fancy restaurant. The combination of juicy chicken breasts, tangy tomatoes, and flavorful herbs and spices is simply irresistible. Whether you are cooking for your family or entertaining guests, this chicken recipe is sure to be a hit. Give it a try and see for yourself why it is the best chicken recipe you will ever have.

