French girl dies after attempting dangerous TikTok challenge

Christy Chibale Dominque Glayor Gayle : 16-year-old French girl dies attempting dangerous TikTok \”Scarf Game\”

A 16-year-old girl from France has died after attempting the dangerous “Scarf Game” on TikTok, which involves tying a clothing item around the neck until fainting. This trend, a version of the “Blackout Challenge,” has already claimed multiple lives, including those of young girls in Argentina and Britain. TikTok has taken steps to remove search results related to the game and added a warning message to discourage dangerous behavior. However, the company declined to comment on the incident and stated that deaths resulting from such games existed before the platform’s existence. All Scarf Game videos have since been deleted from TikTok.

Read Full story : 16-year-old girl dies after attempting viral TikTok challenge /

News Source : By WALLA! TECH

TikTok challenge dangers Social media safety tips Online challenges and risks Parental guidance on digital platforms Teenage safety on social media