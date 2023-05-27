“French Open 2023 live stream”: How to Watch the 2023 French Open Grand Slam Tournament: TV Channel and Live Stream Options

2023 French Open: How to Watch the Second Grand Slam Event of the Year

The 2023 French Open, the second grand slam event of the year, is set to start on May 28. Tennis fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the tournament, which will feature some of the world’s best players, including returning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek. However, they will face stiff competition from other talented players, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

For fans looking to catch all the action live, here’s a guide on how to watch the 2023 French Open in different parts of the world:

How to Watch the 2023 French Open in the US?

Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2023 French Open on TV through NBC, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel. For live streaming, options include Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, and Tennis Channel Plus.

How to Watch the 2023 French Open in the UK?

Eurosport will broadcast the 2023 French Open live on either Eurosport 1 or Eurosport 2. For streaming, fans in the UK can subscribe to discovery+ and choose the Entertainment & Sport plan, which costs £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year. Fans can also add the same package to any Amazon Prime account as an add-on fee.

How to Watch the 2023 French Open in Australia?

Australian tennis fans can watch the 2023 French Open on TV for free on 9Gem. Coverage will start at 6:30 pm AEST and run until the early hours of the morning. For streaming, fans can subscribe to Stan Sport or watch the free-to-air broadcast on 9Now.

How to Watch the 2023 French Open in Canada?

In Canada, fans can catch the action on TV with both RDS and TSN. For streaming, they can use TSN Direct.

How to Watch the 2023 French Open in India?

Sony TEN will broadcast the matches in India, while fans can stream the tournament through SonyLiv.

In conclusion, tennis fans worldwide have various options to watch the 2023 French Open live. Whether you choose to watch on TV or stream it online, you can catch all the action as the world’s best tennis players compete for the grand slam title.

