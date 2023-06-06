French Open quarterfinals live stream: Men’s Quarterfinals at French Open: Schedule, TV Channel, and Live Stream Details for Wednesday’s Matches

The French Open Men’s Quarterfinals Continue on Wednesday

The second day of men’s quarterfinals at the French Open will take place on Wednesday, June 7. The matches will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET with No. 22 Alexander Zverev facing Tomas Martin Etcheverry, followed by No. 6 Holger Rune playing against No. 4 Casper Ruud at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Ruud Looks to Repeat Last Year’s Success

Casper Ruud, who made it to the finals at Roland Garros last year before falling to Rafael Nadal in three sets, will be looking to repeat his success from last year. However, he will have to face tough competition from Holger Rune, who has been in great form this tournament.

Djokovic and Alcaraz Already Through to Semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have already qualified for the semifinals in Paris. Djokovic is the only player remaining who has ever won a French Open, making him a strong favorite to win the tournament this year.

How to Watch the Matches

The matches will be aired on the Tennis Channel and can also be streamed on TennisChannel.com. Tennis fans can catch all the action live and stay up to date with the latest scores and updates.

Schedule and Odds

Below is the schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds for Wednesday’s matches:

9:00 a.m. ET: No. 22 Alexander Zverev (-275) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (+225)

2:15 p.m. ET: No. 4 Casper Ruud (-130) vs. No. 6 Holger Rune (+110)

Zverev is the favorite to win his match against Etcheverry, while Ruud is favored to beat Rune. However, anything can happen on the court, and both matches promise to be exciting and full of surprises.

Final Thoughts

The French Open quarterfinals have been full of surprises, as some of the top players have been knocked out of the tournament. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more thrilling matches and upsets. Who will make it to the finals and ultimately win the tournament? Only time will tell, but for now, tennis fans can enjoy all the action live from Roland Garros.

French Open quarterfinals live stream Roland Garros live coverage Men’s quarterfinals schedule and live stream Where to watch French Open quarterfinals online French Open TV schedule for Wednesday’s quarterfinals