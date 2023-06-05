French pithivier recipe.: Step-by-Step Guide for Making a French Pithivier: RecipeTin Eats’ Masterclass

Discover the Magnificent French Pastry: Pithivier

In the culinary world, a pithivier is described as a magnificent French pastry steeped in history. But when I’m asked, I simply describe it as an inverted meat pie with a gravy hole. This enclosed round pie hails from the French town of Pithiviers, south of Paris, and comes in both sweet and savoury forms.

Considered difficult to make (and with a price tag to match), it’s actually something anyone can make without fancy equipment – and for about 80 per cent less than anything you’d buy from a high-end pastry store. OK, these are a little more rustic-looking than the stunning versions made by pastry masters, but they’re certainly just as delicious.

Making Pithivier

Making pithivier is a time-consuming process that takes about two hours. But don’t be intimidated, it’s worth the effort! The recipe below makes two pies that serve four people each.

Ingredients:

2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten

For the chicken filling:

2 chicken breasts, diced



1 onion, diced



1 garlic clove, minced



1/2 cup white wine



1/2 cup heavy cream



1 tbsp butter



1 tbsp flour



Salt and pepper to taste

For the beef filling:

1 lb beef chuck, diced



1 onion, diced



2 garlic cloves, minced



1 cup beef broth



2 tbsp tomato paste



1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce



1 tbsp butter



1 tbsp flour



Salt and pepper to taste

For the mushroom filling:

2 cups mushrooms, sliced



1 onion, diced



2 garlic cloves, minced



1/2 cup chicken broth



1/2 cup heavy cream



1 tbsp butter



1 tbsp flour



Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. For the chicken filling, melt the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened. Add the chicken and cook until browned. Sprinkle with flour and stir until combined. Add the white wine and chicken broth, and simmer until the sauce thickens. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper. For the beef filling, melt the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened. Add the beef and cook until browned. Sprinkle with flour and stir until combined. Add the beef broth, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce, and simmer until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper. For the mushroom filling, melt the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened. Add the mushrooms and cook until browned. Sprinkle with flour and stir until combined. Add the chicken broth and simmer until the sauce thickens. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper. Roll out each sheet of puff pastry and cut a circle slightly larger than the diameter of your pie dish. Place one circle in the bottom of each pie dish. Fill each dish with one of the fillings, leaving a small well in the center. Brush the edges of the pastry with egg wash. Place the other circle on top of each dish and press the edges together to seal. Cut a small hole in the center of each pie to allow steam to escape. Brush the top of each pie with egg wash. Use a sharp knife to score a decorative pattern on the top of each pie. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown and crispy. Serve with extra gravy on the side.

The Perfect Crispy Base

I’m very protective of the great Aussie meat pie. But there’s one thing the pithivier has going for it that our meat pie can never compete with – a base that’s 100 per cent crisp. This is because the sauce for the filling is served separately – and a less saucy filling means a crispier base!

Conclusion

Today, I shared with you three savoury versions of pithivier: chicken with a creamy white wine sauce, slow-cooked beef with rich gravy, and a deeply savoury mushroom pie. Don’t make me pick a favourite! Decorating the pastry requires a steady hand – but it’s entirely optional. My lines are far from perfect.

Now that you know how to make pithivier, impress your friends and family with this magnificent French pastry steeped in history. Bon appétit!

Pithivier pastry recipe Classic French pithivier filling ideas Pithivier baking tips and tricks Pithivier variations and flavor combinations Pithivier presentation and serving suggestions

News Source : Good Food

Source Link :How to make a pithivier, French pithivier step by step guide, RecipeTin Eats pithivier masterclass/