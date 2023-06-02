“French Toast Peter Pan Collar Polo” : Peter Pan Collar Polo for Girls’ Short Sleeves – French Toast

Polo à col Peter Pan à manches courtes pour filles French Toast



French Toast Uniforms Children’s Apparel has recently launched a new polo shirt for girls, and it is already creating a buzz in the market. The brand new polo shirt adds a Peter Pan collar to the classic design, giving it a cute, girly touch. This shirt is a perfect choice for parents who want their daughters to look stylish and comfortable at the same time.

The polo shirt is made of a cotton blend interlock that feels soft and comfortable against the skin. This fabric is also durable and easy to care for, making it an ideal choice for parents who want to save time and money on laundry. The shirt is also shrink and fade-resistant, ensuring that it will retain its shape and color even after multiple washes.

The shirt features a three-button placket with pearlized buttons that add a touch of sophistication to the design. The buttons are easy to open and close, making it easy for girls to dress themselves. The shirt also has a button closure that keeps it securely in place, even during active play.

The package dimensions of the polo shirt are 10.4 x 7.3 x 1.1 inches, and it weighs only 3.99 ounces. The item model number is SA9519, and it is available for girls. The shirt was first available on June 1, 2017, and it is manufactured by French Toast Uniforms Children’s Apparel. The ASIN of the shirt is B0722H6YBQ.

The Peter Pan collar on the shirt is the highlight of the design. It adds a cute, girly touch that is sure to appeal to young girls. The collar is also functional, providing extra warmth and protection to the neck area. The collar is not too high or too low, making it comfortable to wear for extended periods.

The shirt is versatile and can be paired with a variety of bottoms such as skirts, shorts, and pants. It can also be layered with a sweater or jacket for added warmth during the colder months. The shirt comes in a range of colors, including white, yellow, light blue, navy, and red, giving parents the option to choose the color that best suits their child’s style and personality.

In conclusion, the brand new polo shirt from French Toast Uniforms Children’s Apparel is a must-have for parents who want their daughters to look stylish and comfortable. The shirt is made of a soft and durable cotton blend interlock that is easy to care for and is shrink and fade-resistant. The shirt features a Peter Pan collar that adds a cute, girly touch to the classic design. The shirt is versatile and can be paired with a variety of bottoms, making it a great addition to any girl’s wardrobe. Parents can choose from a range of colors to find the perfect match for their child’s style and personality. All in all, this shirt is a great investment for parents who want to dress their daughters in style without compromising on comfort and durability.



