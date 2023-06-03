Fresh From Florida Red Snapper Recipe: Fresh From Florida Presents Mouthwatering Recipe for Red Snapper with Charred Avocado

Florida Red Snapper and Charred Avocado Recipe: Enjoy the Bounty of Florida

Florida is a state blessed with an abundance of fresh produce, meat, and seafood. With its warm climate, Florida farmers can grow fruits and vegetables year-round, while seafood and shellfish caught in Florida waters are available the whole year. In this article, we explore a delicious recipe for Florida Red Snapper and Charred Avocado sourced from “Fresh From Florida”.

Ingredients

4 (6-ounce) Florida red snapper fillets, skin on

1 large Florida avocado, peeled and sliced thin

⅓ cup Florida orange juice

2 Florida Key limes, juiced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning (your favorite)

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

Preparation

Peel and slice the avocado. Place it on a heat-safe surface and char it with a kitchen torch or by placing it under the broiler for several minutes. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the avocado to prevent browning. Preheat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add oil. Score the skin side of the snapper fillets with a sharp knife to create hash marks. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper and lightly coat it in cornstarch. Dust off excess cornstarch and gently place the fillets in the pan, skin side down, for 3-4 minutes. Flip the fillets and continue to sear until they are completely cooked through, about 2-3 more minutes. Remove the fillets from the pan and set them aside. In the same pan, add butter, lemon juice, and lime juice. Bring to a boil and reduce by half to create a sauce. To plate the dish, spoon the sauce on each plate, arrange the charred avocado over the sauce, and add the snapper fillets over the avocado.

This Florida Red Snapper and Charred Avocado recipe is a perfect example of how easy it is to eat fresh, locally-sourced food in Florida. By choosing “Fresh From Florida” produce and seafood, you are not only getting fresher food, but you are also supporting Florida farmers.

With its bounty of fresh produce, meat, and seafood, Florida is a food lover’s paradise. From tropical fruits like mangoes and papayas to fresh-caught seafood like snapper and shrimp, Florida has something for everyone. So, next time you’re at the grocery store, remember to choose “Fresh From Florida” and enjoy the taste of the Sunshine State.

News Source : Space Coast Daily

Source Link :WATCH: Fresh From Florida Features Delicious Recipe for Red Snapper and Charred Avocado/