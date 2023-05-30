“Fresh tomato sauce recipe”: Making Fresh Tomato Sauce: A Delicious Recipe to Try

Make the Most of Your Summer Harvest with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Summer is the season of abundance, and if you’re a gardener, you know that it usually means a surplus of tomatoes. While they’re delicious fresh off the vine, there are only so many you can eat before they start to go bad. That’s where fresh tomato sauce comes in. This versatile sauce is easy to make and can be used in a variety of recipes. Here’s everything you need to know to make your own.

Choosing the Right Tomatoes

When it comes to making fresh tomato sauce, not all tomatoes are created equal. While cherry and grape tomatoes are great for salads and snacking, they’re not the best choice for sauce. Instead, opt for larger tomatoes like plum, beefsteak, vine-ripened, or heirloom. Make sure they’re fully ripe and red for the best flavor.

No Need to Peel

Many tomato sauce recipes call for blanching and peeling the tomatoes, but that’s not necessary for this recipe. Simply remove the bitter core and blend the tomatoes in a countertop blender. The skin will break down and won’t affect the texture of the sauce. Plus, leaving the seeds in adds flavor and nutrition.

Preserving Your Tomato Sauce

If you have a lot of tomatoes and want to preserve them for later, canning is a great option. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled to make a large batch of sauce. Tomatoes are acidic enough to be safely canned using a boiling water bath. Make sure to follow proper canning guidelines to ensure your sauce stays fresh and safe to eat for months to come.

Uses for Fresh Tomato Sauce

Once you’ve made your fresh tomato sauce, the possibilities are endless. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Spaghetti: The classic use for tomato sauce. Simply cook your favorite pasta, toss it with the sauce, and add some grated Parmesan cheese.

Shakshuka: A Middle Eastern dish of eggs poached in tomato sauce. Heat up your sauce in a skillet, crack some eggs into it, and cook until the whites are set.

Eggplant Parmesan: Layer sliced eggplant, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese in a casserole dish and bake until bubbly.

Simmer sauce: Use your sauce as a base for other dishes, like chili, stew, or curry.

Conclusion

Don’t let your summer tomatoes go to waste. With this fresh tomato sauce recipe, you can use them up quickly and easily. Whether you’re making a simple pasta dinner or experimenting with new recipes, this sauce is sure to be a hit. And if you have extra, canning it means you can enjoy the taste of summer all year round.

Homemade Tomato Sauce Recipe Easy Tomato Sauce Recipe Healthy Tomato Sauce Recipe Quick Tomato Sauce Recipe Italian Tomato Sauce Recipe

News Source : The Pioneer Woman

Source Link :Fresh Tomato Sauce Recipe – How to Make Fresh Tomato Sauce/