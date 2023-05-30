Fresh Tomatoes Pasta Recipe: SheKnows: Valerie Bertinelli’s Pasta Recipe Requires the Use of Fresh Tomatoes

Valerie Bertinelli’s Angel Hair Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce Recipe

Who doesn’t love a good pasta dish for dinner? It’s quick, easy, and delicious. And when you add fresh tomatoes, it takes the dish to a whole new level. Luckily, Valerie Bertinelli, the Enough Already author, has shared her Angel Hair with Fresh Tomato Sauce recipe on Food Network’s YouTube Channel, and it’s a game-changer.

Ingredients

The recipe calls for the following ingredients:

2 pounds ripe tomatoes

1/2 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound angel hair pasta

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salad and wine, to serve

Instructions

To make this fresh and tasty meal, follow these simple steps:

Start by washing and dicing the tomatoes and placing them in a bowl. Next, heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for about a minute or until fragrant. Pour the garlic oil over the tomatoes and toss to combine. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and add it to the tomato mixture. Add the Parmesan cheese, basil, salt, and pepper, and toss to combine. Divide the pasta among serving plates and serve with salad and wine.

And there you have it, a delicious and easy pasta dish that’s perfect for summer dinners.

Why We Love This Recipe

Not only is this recipe delicious, but it’s also quick and easy to make. With just a few simple ingredients, you can have dinner on the table in 20 minutes. Plus, it’s a great way to use up those fresh tomatoes from your garden.

Valerie Bertinelli sums it up perfectly in the video, “This is the perfect summertime meal, and you’re using tomatoes that are in the peak of their season where they’re just delicious and ripe and juicy, and you just want to eat tomatoes all the time.”

And we’re not the only ones who love this recipe. Fans on YouTube have been raving about it, with one user commenting, “That was so simple and sounds incredible! I’m trying this thank you for sharing .”

