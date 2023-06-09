Fresno Police Detective Ana Chavarin Dies: Obituary Notice

Obituary: Remembering Fresno Police Detective Ana Chavarin

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fresno Police Detective Ana Chavarin. She was a dedicated member of the police force and served the community with honor and distinction.

Detective Chavarin was a highly respected member of the Fresno Police Department, where she worked for over 20 years. During her time on the force, she made a significant impact on the community and earned numerous accolades for her outstanding work.

Her colleagues describe her as a consummate professional who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She had a passion for her work and was deeply committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those she served.

Detective Chavarin’s passing is a tremendous loss to the Fresno Police Department, the community, and all those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed, and her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her career.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Detective Chavarin’s family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

