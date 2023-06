Freya Carley victim : Freya Carley found dead in sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire

On Sunday, the lifeless body of 16-year-old Freya Carley was discovered in the waters off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire. Her family, devastated by the tragedy, expressed that they will never be able to fully come to terms with their loss.

News Source : mirror

