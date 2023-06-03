“Friday Night SmackDown moments”: WWE Top 10: The Best Friday Night SmackDown Moments on June 2, 2023

Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown Moments: WWE Top 10, June 2, 2023

The WWE Top 10 for June 2, 2023, featured some of the most thrilling moments from Friday Night SmackDown. From shocking returns to epic showdowns, this episode had it all. Let’s take a look at the top 10 moments from the show:

10. The Miz’s Return

The Miz made his surprise return to Friday Night SmackDown after a long absence. The A-Lister came out to a huge pop and addressed the WWE Universe, promising to make a big impact in his return. This moment set the stage for what would be an unforgettable episode of SmackDown.

9. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

The match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins was one of the highlights of the night. The two superstars put on an incredible display of athleticism and skill, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats. In the end, Styles came out on top, but both men earned the respect of the WWE Universe.

8. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Rey Mysterio and Andrade put on a classic Lucha Libre match that had the audience chanting “This is awesome!” The two high-flyers dazzled the crowd with their acrobatic moves and near falls. Ultimately, Mysterio emerged victorious, but both men put on a show that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

7. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

The match between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns was a hard-hitting affair that showcased the intensity and physicality of both men. Bryan gave it his all, but Reigns proved to be too much, picking up the victory. Despite the loss, Bryan earned the admiration of the WWE Universe for his valiant effort.

6. Bianca Belair’s Promo

Bianca Belair delivered a powerful promo that had the WWE Universe on its feet. The EST of WWE spoke about the challenges she’s faced and overcame, and how she’s ready to take on anyone who stands in her way. Belair’s confidence and charisma shone through, and it’s clear that she’s destined for greatness.

5. Edge’s Return

Edge made his long-awaited return to SmackDown, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. The Rated R Superstar addressed the crowd and promised to make an impact in his return. This moment set the stage for what would be an unforgettable episode of SmackDown.

4. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

The match between Sasha Banks and Bayley was a grudge match that had been building for weeks. The two former friends turned bitter rivals put on a clinic, with Banks coming out on top. This match will go down as one of the best women’s matches in SmackDown history.

3. The Fiend’s Entrance

The Fiend’s entrance is always a spectacle, but this one was particularly chilling. The lights went out, and when they came back on, The Fiend was standing in the ring, staring down his opponent. The eerie silence was broken by the sound of the crowd’s collective gasp, making this one of the most memorable moments of the night.

2. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

The match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was a brutal affair that had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. The two former friends turned bitter enemies went all out, with Owens ultimately picking up the win. This match will go down as one of the best in SmackDown history.

1. John Cena’s Return

The moment everyone was waiting for finally arrived when John Cena made his return to SmackDown. The crowd erupted as Cena made his way to the ring, delivering a passionate promo that had the WWE Universe on its feet. The 16-time world champion promised to make a big impact in his return, and it’s safe to say that he did just that.

Conclusion

The June 2, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown was one for the ages. From shocking returns to epic showdowns, this episode had it all. The top 10 moments from the show will go down in SmackDown history and will be remembered by the WWE Universe for years to come.

