“Fried Chicken Bowl Recipe”: Chef Kevin Chong’s AAPI Heritage Month Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu Recipe

Disney Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with Korean Fried Chicken Bowl Recipe

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and Disney is celebrating with a delicious recipe from Chef Kevin Chong. Chong, a culinary cast member at Walt Disney World Resort, has created a Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu that brings AAPI representation to tables across Disney.

The Recipe

This recipe serves four and features three distinct components: Cucumber Namasu, Gochujang Sauce, and Double-Fried Chicken Thighs.

Ingredients

Cucumber Namasu:

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

Gochujang Sauce:

1/2 cup gochujang paste

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup brown sugar

Salt and pepper

Double-Fried Chicken Thighs:

Oil for frying

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2/3 cup potato starch

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Korean Fried Chicken Bowls:

2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

2 green onions, sliced

3 cups cooked white rice

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

Directions

For Cucumber Namasu:

Combine rice wine vinegar, salt, and sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Add cucumbers and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, up to 1 day.

For Gochujang Sauce:

Combine gochujang paste, ketchup, minced garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer over medium neat. Reduce heat to low and continue simmering for two minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve.

For Double-Fried Chicken Thighs:

Place a wire cooling rack over a baking sheet. Set aside. With caution, heat oil in a deep fryer or Dutch oven to 325°F. Cut chicken thighs into 1-inch pieces. Whisk potato starch, all-purpose flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish or pie plate. Coat chicken thighs in flour mixture. Carefully fry chicken for 3-4 minutes, until it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Drain chicken on a reserved cooling rack set over a baking sheet. With caution, increase oil heat to 375°. Fry chicken a second time for 1-2 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Return to the cooling rack.

To Serve:

Pour gochujang sauce into a large bowl. Purée with an immersion blender until smooth. Add chicken to bowl and toss until coated. Add sesame seeds and sliced green onions to the bowl and stir to evenly divide rice among 4 bowls. Top rice with chicken and cucumber namasu. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

Conclusion

Chef Kevin Chong’s Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu is a delicious way to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in your own home. With its unique blend of flavors and textures, this dish is both satisfying and memorable. So why not give it a try and see what all the fuss is about?

News Source : LaughingPlace.com

Source Link :Recipe for Chef Kevin Chong’s Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month/