Fried Chicken Disney World Hotel Recipe: How to Cook a Delicious Fried Chicken Dish Inspired by Disney World Hotels

Bored of Your Regular Meals? Try Disney’s Korean Fried Chicken Bowl Recipe!

Are you tired of your usual meals at home? Do you want to try something new and exciting? If so, then we have the perfect solution for you! Disney has a wide range of recipes that can add some magic to your daily breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. From your favorite restaurants in the theme parks and hotels, you can now recreate meals, including an ‘Ohana feast, in the comfort of your own home. But if you want something new, then you should try the Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu, which Disney introduced in May 2023 to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu

The Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu was created by Disney’s Chef Kevin Chong, a culinary cast member with Korean heritage. The dish was inspired by his mother, and it features double-fried chicken thighs tossed with Gochujang sauce, sesame seeds, green onions, and namasu. The dish was featured at various Disney World Resort Hotels and became an instant hit among visitors.

How to Make the Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu

If you want to try this delicious meal at home, then we have the recipe for you. However, keep in mind that it serves four people.

Ingredients

Cucumber Namasu:

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

Gochujang Sauce:

1/2 cup gochujang paste

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1-1/2 tablespoons sesame oil

1-1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

1-1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup brown sugar

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Double-Fried Chicken Thighs:

Oil, for frying

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2/3 cup potato starch

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Korean Fried Chicken Bowls:

2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

2 green onions, sliced

3 cups cooked white rice

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

Instructions

Cucumber Namasu:

Combine rice wine vinegar, salt, and sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Add cucumbers and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, up to 1 day.

Gochujang Sauce:

Combine gochujang paste, ketchup, minced garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and continue simmering for 10 minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Double-Fried Chicken Thighs:

Place a wire cooling rack over a baking sheet. Set aside. With caution, heat oil in a deep fryer or Dutch oven to 325°F. Cut chicken thighs into 1-inch pieces. Whisk potato starch, all-purpose flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish or pie plate. Coat chicken thighs in flour mixture. Carefully fry chicken for 3-4 minutes, until it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Drain chicken on reserved cooling rack set over baking sheet. With caution, increase oil heat to 375°. Fry chicken a second time for 1-2 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Return to cooling rack.

Serving Instructions:

Pour gochujang sauce into a large bowl. Purée with an immersion blender until smooth. Add chicken to the bowl and toss until coated. Add sesame seeds and sliced green onions to the bowl and stir to combine. Evenly divide rice among four bowls. Top rice with chicken and cucumber namasu. Garnish with cilantro leaves. Always use caution when handling sharp objects and hot contents.

And there you have it, your next Disney-inspired meal!

Looking for More Disney Recipes?

If you are a fan of Disney's cuisine and want to recreate more of their recipes at home, then stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest ones! You can find a wide range of Disney recipes on their website, including desserts, snacks, and drinks.

Conclusion

The Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu is a delicious meal that you can make at home. Inspired by Chef Kevin Chong’s mother, this dish is a perfect blend of Korean flavors and Disney magic. So gather your ingredients, follow the instructions, and enjoy a unique dining experience that will transport you to the happiest place on Earth!

