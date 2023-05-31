“Fried Karella Recipe”: Annie’s New Recipe for Delicious Fried Karella

Fried Karella: A Delicious and Nutritious Recipe

Karella, also known as bitter gourd, is a vegetable that is widely used in Indian and Southeast Asian cuisine. It is known for its strong bitter taste, which can be an acquired taste for some. However, when cooked properly, karella can be transformed into a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for any meal. In this article, we will be sharing a new recipe for fried karella that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized karella

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

1/4 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

2 tablespoons corn flour

2 tablespoons rice flour

Oil for frying

Instructions

Wash the karella and slice them thinly. Remove the seeds if you prefer a less bitter taste. In a bowl, mix together the salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala. Add the sliced karella to the spice mixture and mix well. Let it marinate for at least 10 minutes. In a separate bowl, mix together the corn flour and rice flour. Dip each slice of karella into the flour mixture and coat well. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the coated karella slices to the pan and fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove the fried karella from the pan and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to remove excess oil. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney.

Benefits of Karella

Karella is a highly nutritious vegetable that is loaded with vitamins and minerals. It is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent choice for weight loss diets. Karella is also known for its blood sugar-lowering properties, making it a great choice for those with diabetes. Additionally, karella is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the body against diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Conclusion

Try out this new recipe for fried karella and experience the delicious and nutritious benefits of this amazing vegetable. With its unique taste and numerous health benefits, karella is a must-try vegetable for anyone looking to add more variety and nutrition to their diet.

Bitter Gourd Recipe Indian Vegetable Recipes Healthy Fried Recipes Annie’s Kitchen Recipes Creative Vegetable Dishes

News Source : Cooking And Vlogs With Annie

Source Link :Fried Karella new Recipe By Annie| Fried Karella| Delicious Recipe/