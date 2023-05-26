Fried Potato Chicken Drumsticks Recipe: Recipe for Crispy Mini Chicken Drumsticks with Fried Potatoes | Miniature Cooking & ASMR Mini Food

Crispy Miniature Fried Potato Chicken Drumsticks Recipe

If you are a fan of miniature cooking and ASMR mini food, then this recipe is perfect for you. These crispy miniature fried potato chicken drumsticks are not only adorable, but they are also delicious. They are the perfect appetizer or snack for any occasion.

Ingredients

1 lb chicken drumsticks

1 cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs, beaten

Oil for frying

Instructions

Clean and dry the chicken drumsticks. In a bowl, mix together the flour, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. In another bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes and panko breadcrumbs. Dip each chicken drumstick in the flour mixture, then the beaten eggs, and then the mashed potato and breadcrumb mixture. Heat the oil in a deep fryer or a large pot until it reaches 375°F. Carefully place the coated chicken drumsticks in the hot oil and fry for about 6-8 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the drumsticks from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain the excess oil. Serve immediately and enjoy!

ASMR Mini Food

This recipe is perfect for ASMR mini food lovers. The sound of the chicken drumsticks being coated in the flour mixture, the eggs, and the mashed potato and breadcrumb mixture is incredibly satisfying. The sound of the chicken drumsticks frying in the hot oil is also very satisfying and calming.

ASMR mini food videos are incredibly popular on YouTube and social media platforms. These videos are designed to trigger a tingling sensation in the viewer’s scalp and neck, which is known as Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR).

The sound of the crispy miniature fried potato chicken drumsticks being eaten is also very satisfying. The crunch of the crispy coating and the juicy chicken is a perfect combination.

Conclusion

The crispy miniature fried potato chicken drumsticks recipe is not only delicious but also a perfect appetizer or snack for any occasion. It is also a great recipe for ASMR mini food lovers. The sound of the chicken drumsticks being coated and fried is incredibly satisfying and calming. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious and satisfying sound of the crispy miniature fried potato chicken drumsticks.

Miniature fried chicken recipe ASMR cooking videos Crispy potato drumsticks Miniature food recipes Tiny cooking tutorials

News Source : Miniature Cooking

Source Link :Crispy Miniature Fried Potato Chicken Drumsticks Recipe | Miniature Cooking & ASMR Mini Food/