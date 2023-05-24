Fried Rice Recipe: Recipe for Delicious Special Fried Rice by Australian Women’s Weekly Food

An Easy and Delicious Special Fried Rice Recipe

If you’re looking for a quick and easy meal that’s packed with flavor, then look no further than this special fried rice recipe. Made with fragrant sauces, herbs, veggies, and prawns, this egg fried rice is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Tools You’ll Need

To make this dish, you’ll need a wok and a wok chan, which is a shovel-like tool that makes it easy to toss and move food around the wok. If you don’t have a wok chan, you can also use a fish flipper.

Preparing the Rice

To save time, it’s best to cook the rice the day before or use leftover rice from your fridge. For this recipe, we recommend using jasmine rice for the best results.

Vegetarian and Chicken Variations

If you’re looking for a vegetarian version of this dish, you can swap out the bacon with chopped tofu and add bean sprouts, chopped carrots, and corn. For a chicken fried rice recipe, try this version instead.

Ingredients

3 cups cooked jasmine rice

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup of cooked prawns

1/2 cup of chopped bacon

1/2 cup of diced onion

1/2 cup of diced carrots

1/2 cup of frozen peas

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of chopped green onions

Instructions

Heat a wok over high heat and add the bacon. Cook until crispy and then remove from the wok and set aside. Add the onion and carrots to the wok and cook until softened. Add the garlic, peas, and prawns to the wok and cook for 2-3 minutes. Push the vegetables to the side of the wok and add the beaten eggs. Scramble the eggs until cooked through. Add the cooked rice to the wok and stir to combine with the vegetables and eggs. Add the soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, black pepper, and green onions to the wok. Stir to combine. Add the crispy bacon to the wok and stir to combine. Continue to cook the fried rice until heated through and the sauce has been absorbed by the rice, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Conclusion

This special fried rice recipe is easy to make and packed with flavor. With the addition of prawns, bacon, and fragrant sauces and herbs, this dish is sure to impress your friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight meal or something to serve at your next dinner party, this fried rice recipe is a must-try.

News Source : Australian Women’s Weekly Food

Source Link :Special Fried Rice Recipe | Australian Women’s Weekly Food/