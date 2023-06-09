Friend arrested for murdering Sachin Shinde in Nanded, body burnt to destroy evidence

Sachin Shinde (victim name) : Friend arrested for murder of Sachin Shinde in Nanded, body burned to destroy evidence

Dilip Harisingh Pawar, a friend of missing 25-year-old Sachin Shinde, has been arrested by Nanded police for allegedly murdering and burning the victim’s body to destroy evidence. The duo were reportedly involved in a private moneylending business and had a scuffle over recovery of interest a month ago. On May 29, Sachin left home for a recovery and had been missing since then. His partially charred body was found in Ramnagar Tanda of Parli tehsil, Beed, and autopsy revealed that he was strangled and stabbed multiple times. The Nanded police handed over the accused to the Beed police after detection of the case.

News Source : Mohammed Akhef

