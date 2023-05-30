“Friendship drama”: How can I escape my new friend’s cycle of drama?

How to Deal with a Friend who Shares Too Much Information

Moving to a new city can be tough, especially when you work remotely and have limited opportunities to make friends. When you finally meet someone, it’s natural to want to be supportive and get to know them better. However, what happens when that person shares information that is triggering or overwhelming?

This is the situation that “Drafted into Drama” finds themselves in. They’ve met someone, “Shelley,” who has been open about her past abusive relationships and current relationship drama. While Drafted wants to be supportive, they have an anxiety disorder that makes these conversations difficult to handle. Shelley texts day and night, and there seems to be no opportunity to redirect the conversation or talk about other things.

It’s important to recognize that people operate at different speeds and temperatures. Shelley may be running hot and selfish, while Drafted runs warm and generous. It’s also important to recognize that Shelley’s behavior isn’t necessarily personal. She would behave this way with anyone who is willing to listen and offer support.

So, what can Drafted do? The best option is to undertake a slow fade. This means not answering texts immediately and letting Shelley leave a message when she calls. When a call is returned, it can be at a time when Drafted is ready to talk. It’s also important not to react in specific terms to Shelley’s drama or offer advice.

If Shelley flares up and accuses Drafted of not being there when she needs her, the best response is to explain that there is simply too much going on and it’s difficult to handle everything. The most important thing is for Drafted to take care of their own health and well-being. This may mean getting busy, forming other friendships, and prioritizing their own needs.

In situations like this, it’s easy to feel guilty for wanting to back off. However, it’s important to remember that everyone has the right to prioritize their own mental health and well-being. By slowly fading out of the relationship, Drafted can create the space they need while still being respectful and kind to Shelley.

In conclusion, dealing with a friend who shares too much information can be challenging. It’s important to recognize that everyone operates at different speeds and temperatures and that it’s okay to prioritize your own well-being. A slow fade may be the best option for creating space while still being respectful and kind.

News Source : Amy Dickinson

Source Link :Ask Amy: How do I get out of new friend’s ‘tornado of drama’?/