Friendship Square Quilt Block: A Simple Guide to Creating a Friendship Square Quilt Block: An effortless Quilting and Sewing Tutorial with a Complimentary PDF Cutting Guide

Quilting is a beautiful art that requires patience, creativity, and precision. One of the most popular quilt blocks is the friendship square. It is a simple yet elegant design that can be used to make beautiful quilts. In this article, we will guide you on how to make a friendship square quilt block. We will provide you with step-by-step instructions and a free PDF cutting guide to help you create this stunning block.

Materials Needed

Before you begin, you will need to gather some materials. Here is a list of what you will need:

Fabric (two different colors)

Scissors or rotary cutter

Ruler

Cutting mat

Sewing machine

Iron

Pins

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: Cut the fabric

Start by cutting your fabric according to the free PDF cutting guide. You will need to cut two 4.5-inch squares of one color and two 4.5-inch squares of another color.

Step 2: Sew the squares

Take one square of each color and place them right sides together. Pin them in place and sew a ¼ inch seam along one side. Repeat this process with the other two squares.

Step 3: Press the seams

Once you have sewn the squares, press the seams open. This will help the block lay flat and look neat.

Step 4: Cut the squares

Take your ruler and line it up with the diagonal seam of the squares. Cut the squares in half diagonally. You should now have four triangles, two of each color.

Step 5: Sew the triangles

Take two triangles of different colors and place them right sides together. Pin them in place and sew a ¼ inch seam along one side. Repeat this process with the other two triangles.

Step 6: Press the seams

Once you have sewn the triangles, press the seams open. This will help the block lay flat and look neat.

Step 7: Trim the triangles

Trim the triangles to 4 inches square using your ruler and rotary cutter or scissors.

Step 8: Arrange the triangles

Arrange the triangles in a square, alternating the colors to create the friendship square pattern. Pin them in place.

Step 9: Sew the triangles together

Sew the triangles together, using a ¼ inch seam allowance. Press the seams open.

Step 10: Trim the block

Trim the block to 8 inches square using your ruler and rotary cutter or scissors.

Congratulations! You have now made a friendship square quilt block.

Conclusion

The friendship square quilt block is a classic design that looks beautiful in any quilt. Now that you know how to make this block, you can create stunning quilts that will be cherished for years to come. Remember to use a free PDF cutting guide to ensure that your blocks are accurate and consistent. Happy quilting!

