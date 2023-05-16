“Fringe Festival Orlando”: Reviews of Orlando Fringe Festival by Orlando Sentinel on May 17th

Today’s Orlando Fringe Festival Reviews: 1,001 Red Flags, Bullock & the Bandits: Back in the Saddle, Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep, Rap-unzel: An Original Rap Musical and Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute

1,001 Red Flags

Shereen Kassam’s “1,001 Red Flags” is a comedic cautionary tale about dating in Orlando, particularly her long-term relationship that started with a game show broadcast live on the radio. The one-woman show at the Renaissance Theatre runs for 55 minutes and is more of a storytelling camp than a stand-up comedy act. Kassam shares truths about her experiences as a Muslim comedian, meeting the parents, and “flying while brown.” She uses her obsession with Jordans to make her points and gets laughs with jokes about both Boston and St. Cloud. The audience was on her side, with one woman crying out, “I get you, girl.” Though the ending may be predictable, the show is entertaining and worth watching.

Bullock & the Bandits: Back in the Saddle

“Bullock & the Bandits: Back in the Saddle” is an up-tempo, musically driven production at the Renaissance Theater. The show runs for 60 minutes and centers on creator/director David Lee, who is both intense and wry. The eight-piece ensemble features special guest star Kristie Jane, who shows stylistic range with her vocals, and mandolin work by Randall Scandal. The show has a cowboy theme with songs such as “Riders on the Storm” and “Take the Money and Run.” Though the tone gets dark near the end, the upbeat encore is perfect for the road.

Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep

Canadian Joanna Rannelli’s “Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep” is a mix of comedy and drama at the Red venue. The show runs for 60 minutes and starts with Rannelli sharing a secret about her hidden marriage to an Orlando acrobat. The show revolves around family issues, including daddy issues, mother issues, stepmother issues, health issues, and a stash of cigarettes. While the show is not very healthy, Rannelli manages to make the audience laugh about it. Be prepared for tears, though.

Rap-unzel: An Original Rap Musical

The Running Man Theater Group’s “Rap-unzel: An Original Rap Musical” is a family-friendly production at the Pink venue. The show runs for 55 minutes and features a young cast that takes on the classic Rapunzel story with a modern twist. The rap is clever and not too punny. The show includes songs, dialogue, and sly meta moments from the three narrators. Despite technical hiccups and lack of air-conditioning in the venue, the kids were well-prepared and plowed forward in the preview.

Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute

Roger Kabler’s “The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience” at the Gold venue runs for 75 minutes. Kabler’s resemblance to the late actor is striking, and the show feels like a séance. The first stretch is a lightning round of Williams’ characters tied together with Mrs. Doubtfire. Kabler reveals how he has sensed Williams’ presence since the actor died in 2014. The show includes rapid-fire impressions of famous folks, including an audience-pleasing series called “Overactors Anonymous.”

The Orlando Fringe Festival runs until May 29th. Shows are at Loch Haven Park and off-campus locations, and ticket prices range from the required $10 button to individual performance tickets that are no more than $15. Visit OrlandoFringe.org for more information.

Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 reviews Orlando Sentinel Fringe Festival coverage Fringe Festival Orlando reviews and ratings Local opinions on Orlando Fringe Festival shows Orlando Fringe Festival audience reactions and feedback

News Source : Dewayne Bevil

Source Link :Orlando Fringe Festival reviews, Orlando Sentinel May 17/