“Fringe Festival Orlando Sentinel Review”: Reviews of Orlando Fringe Festival by Orlando Sentinel on May 26th

Orlando Fringe Festival 2017: Reviews of “The D*sney Delusion,” “FlamencoDanza,” “Tightrope” and “Vanite”

“The D*sney Delusion” – Brown venue, 60 minutes

Leif Oleson-Cormack narrates a love story with a twist in “The D*sney Delusion”. It is a story about falling out of love, which is relatable to anyone who has had their eyes opened to the reality of relationships. The show is about a young 20-something, recently out of the closet, who plans a romantic trip to Disneyland with an emotionally unavailable crush. However, nothing goes as planned and the night turns into one of those crazy experiences that only happen in your 20s. Oleson-Cormack’s storytelling is engaging and straightforward, with no visuals or interpretive dance to break up the flow. He uses a good turn of phrase to draw vivid characters, including a younger, more naive self-portrait. The show is like listening to a friend relate a crazy experience that made them stronger. It is relatable to gay men or anyone who has found themselves in the wrong hotel room with the wrong person at 3 a.m.

“Tightrope” – Pink venue, 60 minutes

In “Tightrope”, Trent Arterberry offers a showbiz memoir about his life on the road as a professional touring mime. Despite some snickering from the audience, his miming got him gigs opening for the likes of B.B. King, the Kinks, Julio Iglesias, and performances on the college circuit. Arterberry’s assured delivery serves him well as he runs through his career under the guidance of his manager, The Flash. He uses mime work to help tell the story, creating some of the best bits, from a shark attack in a fish tank to the very act of being born. The show also touches on the serious side of how his marriage suffers with the demands of his career. It is an entertaining hour that gives the audience a new appreciation for the art of mime.

“FlamencoDanza” – Green venue, 60 minutes

“FlamencoDanza” is a show that tells the story of flamenco through the flourishes of the guitar and the rhythm of the steps. Dancer Aylin Bayaz and guitarist Raúl Mannola offer an intimate view of the art form, with Bayaz’s languid arm movements offering sharp and beautiful contrast with the rat-a-tat of her feet. Mannola’s guitar playing offers a variety of styles to appreciate, from a melancholy opening number to a tuneful Brazilian melody. The visuals are entrancing, with Bayaz’s oversized yellow shawl swooping around her.

“Vanité” – Pink venue, 50 minutes

“Vanité” is a musical comedy about two friends who wanted to be actors, but one has given up the dream to take the bar exam. John Aquino and Kidanny Gonzalez star in the show, and while likable enough, they are not strong enough singers to sell the songs. The show almost skates by on its earnest Fringey charm until the final moments, when Aquino’s script takes a serious and unexpected turn, leaving the audience unsure of how to react. If it is meant to be a joke, it is “too soon”. If it is meant to be serious, the reference does not make chronological sense with the rest of the show. The show may not be suitable for detail-oriented viewers.

The Orlando Fringe Festival is ongoing until May 29, with shows at Loch Haven Park in color-coded venues and off-campus locations identified by name. A $10 button is required for ticketed shows, with individual performance tickets not exceeding $15. Visit OrlandoFringe.org for the schedule, tickets and more information. For more reviews, visit OrlandoSentinel.com/fringe or email mpalm@orlandosentinel.com.

